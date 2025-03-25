ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel

By Pat McKay

Published

Video game represents Sask. Indigenous culture WATCH: As CTV Saskatoon’s Chad Leroux reports, an Indigenous actor is pleased with how her culture is being represented.


















