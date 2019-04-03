OTTAWA – Newly Independent MPs Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say that while it has been a “very difficult” few weeks, neither expressed any regrets over their actions during the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed them from the Liberal caucus late Tuesday, saying that the trust between the Liberal team and these two MPs had been “broken” over the course of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Both had offered additional information or commentary on the matter that Liberal MPs appear to have been unable to reconcile with.

This included Wilson-Raybould secretly recording and then releasing a conversation she had with the clerk of the Pricy Council on SNC-Lavalin, and Philpott saying there was more to the story than Trudeau was allowing to be said.

Speaking with reporters in the House foyer before question period, Philpott said that while it’s been a "very difficult” few weeks, she defended her choices and decision to stand up for the “truth.”

“It’s very unfortunate that it’s come to this but we have to make difficult choices in politics and we aren’t always in control of all of the things that will happen and happen to yourself when you’re in politics but you have to be able to hold your head high and look at yourself in the mirror at the end of the day and say that the choices that you made were the best ones under the circumstances,” she said.

Similarly, Wilson-Raybould said that while it has been an “incredibly difficult time,” she will always put her principles first. She also shot back at those who were outraged over the audio recording, something Trudeau called “unconscionable.”

“Trust is a two way street… It is unconscionable to tread over the independence of the prosecutor, it is unconscionable not to uphold the rule of law,” she said, adding that she was alarmed that it seemed more people were concerned about the existence of the tape rather than the contents of it.

“I am, to put it lightly, disappointed,” Wilson-Raybould said, adding that she thinks all MPs could learn something from the 338 delegates involved in the “Daughters of the Vote” event on the Hill.

Both said that they are still contemplating their political futures.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived on the Hill Wednesday morning having to defend his feminist credentials, and by noon was facing a silent protest from dozens of politically-engaged young women.

After removing Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus, Trudeau sought to address the underlying tensions head-on when he spoke to the hundreds of young women acting as MPs for the day, as part of the “Daughters of the Vote” event.

“We’ve seen in the news over the past number of weeks, a number of people with questions about disagreements within the Liberal party,” he said, referencing the latest chapter in the SNC-Lavalin scandal that has dogged his government for nearly two months. Central to the affair are Wilson-Raybould’s allegations that when she was attorney general she faced attempted political interference from senior government officials in a criminal case facing the Quebec construction giant.

“This is part of what politics needs to be about, hearing different voices, listening, learning from each other… and it’s not going to be easy,” Trudeau said.

“I know nobody in here wants to have to believe between Jody Wilson-Raybould and Chrystia Freeland. Nobody wants to know that one person has to be right and the person has to be wrong between Jane Philpott and Maryam Monsef,” Trudeau said, comparing two of his current female cabinet ministers with two former ones.

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott’s first day as Independent MPs is also the day that the 338 delegates taking part in the “Daughters of the Vote” event have descended on the Hill, with the motivation of encouraging more women to enter politics.

As Trudeau addressed the 338 delegates—each representing a different riding, and therefore from an array of political backgrounds— dozens of women on both sides of the chamber turned their backs to him.

It was not immediately clear how many were protesting the removal of Wilson-Raybould and Philpott, or were instead expressing displeasure over the Liberals’ handling of other files. None of the questions Trudeau took from the delegates were SNC-Lavalin related.

Others were also seen walking out on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s speech, which happened just prior to Trudeau’s remarks. It was not clear whether this was in protest or not.

Wilson-Raybould, Philpott 'deeply moved'

Speaking to reporters on the Hill for the first time since being removed from the Liberal team, Wilson-Raybould said she envisions a day when women can “speak truth” about important issues, after listening to the delegates Wednesday morning before Trudeau’s remarks.

Both she and Philpott spent their morning in the chamber listening to the young women who filled all the seats in the House of Commons for the special event, while their former Liberal caucus was meeting.

“We have extraordinary leadership across the country in all of these young women and young leaders, however they identify themselves, have spoken truth about serious issues that are confronting our country, confronting politicians, and I actually envision one day where we speak about these really important issues, to speak truth about these important issues and have 338 members of Parliament working together to tackle them,” Wilson-Raybould said.

Standing next to her, Philpott said that she was “deeply moved” by the delegates’ “passion, their enthusiasm, and the wisdom that was displayed.”

Philpott, Wilson-Raybould and fellow former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes — who removed herself from the caucus after speaking out about tensions between her and Trudeau during the SNC-Lavalin scandal — were seated next to each other in the public viewing gallery above.

The trio were visibly emotional, as delegate after delegate of the event—organized by Equal Voice—stood to speak to the importance of encouraging women to enter politics, and about the importance of representation.

With each speaker, the three once high-profile members of the Liberal caucus rose to applaud, wiping away tears as the women spoke about issues such as missing and murdered Indigenous women, racism, and other forms of marginalization.

Liberals questioned on feminist credibility

Trudeau faced questions on his way into Wednesday’s Liberal caucus meeting about whether the ouster of Philpott and Wilson-Raybould would damage his government’s feminist credibility.

Trudeau, pointing to some of the work his female ministers have been doing, said his government will “continue to work extremely hard on issues that matter to all Canadians including gender equality.”

“We have an extraordinary range of extremely strong women in our caucus and in our cabinet who continue to work on big things for Canadians,” Trudeau said.

Liberal MPs on their way into the meeting said that removing Philpott and Wilson-Raybould from caucus was not about their gender, but loyalty.

“Our message is very clear to all the ‘Daughters of the Vote’ and all the women out there that want to take the risk to go into politics. You have a voice, you have a place and certainly you do so in our party,” said Liberal minister Melanie Joly.

“The message is basically if you have a strong voice, we’re really, really willing to hear from you… At the same time, the message is, you know, when there is a breach of trust and you’re in a team, obviously, well, it’s difficult to continue to be part of a team,” Joly said.