OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has removed Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the federal Liberal caucus, with the backing of his MPs.

Speaking to the entire national Liberal caucus at an emergency meeting on Parliament Hill, Trudeau said that while it was his decision, the trust caucus members had with them had been “broken,” and it was clear they had to be removed.

“Whether it’s taping conversations without consent or repeatedly expressing a lack of confidence in our government and in me personally as leader, it’s become clear that Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Dr. Philpott can no longer part of our Liberal team,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said that he spoke with caucus leadership earlier on Tuesday and also met with Philpott and Wilson-Raybould to inform them of his decision.

Minutes before Trudeau announced this, Wilson-Raybould tweeted that she had been informed by Trudeau that she was no longer in the caucus and had been dropped as the candidate for Vancouver Granville, B.C.

She was seen leaving West Block in the minutes before her tweet, in which she vowed “more to come…”

Philpott has yet to comment publicly on her ouster.

This decision comes nearly two months after the SNC-Lavalin scandal first broke.

The controversy centres on allegations from Wilson-Raybould that she faced a "consistent and sustained effort" for months by nearly a dozen government officials pressuring her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, out of concern for jobs and Quebec political prospects.

The scandal began unfolding after Wilson-Raybould and Philpott were both shuffled into new cabinet positions in January. Days after the initial story broke about her being pressured, Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet, and Philpott followed suit a few weeks later, citing a loss in confidence in the way the government was handling the entire SNC-Lavalin affair. Since then both have offered additional information or commentary on the matter that Liberal MPs now appear to have been unable to reconcile with.

The pair’s removal from caucus follows a series of regional caucus meetings in which Liberal MPs discussed whether they should be allowed to remain with the Liberal team.