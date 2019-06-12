

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Washington, D.C. to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on June 20 in advance of the G20 summit in Japan.

While there, the pair will discuss the ratification of the new NAFTA deal and will “exchange views on efforts to resolve outstanding trade issues,” according to the PMO.

As well, Trudeau plans to discuss the detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in China.

The two Canadian men were detained last December after a senior executive with Chinese telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has said that Trump will raise the plights of Kovrig and Spavor as part of his broader trade discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month's G20 leaders' summit in Japan.

“The two leaders will discuss key global challenges, including China’s wrongful detention of two Canadian citizens,” according to Trudeau’s office.

“I look forward to meeting with President Trump to discuss the ratification of the new NAFTA, and how we can continue to strengthen our vital trade and economic partnership,” Trudeau said in the statement announcing the visit.

Trudeau’s visit falls on the second last scheduled day of the House of Commons sitting. MPs are set to adjourn for the summer on June 21 and pending a push to ratify NAFTA that would force a recall of Parliament.