OTTAWA -- U.S. President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after a video went viral of the Canadian leader apparently speaking candidly to other world leaders about Trump.

"Well he's two-faced," the president said on Wednesday, when asked about the conversation in which Trudeau seemed to make reference to the president's lengthy, unplanned media availability the day before.

Trudeau was speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Princess Anne, daughter of the Queen.

The video, which was shot during a reception at Buckingham Palace late Tuesday, shows Johnson asking Macron why he was late. In response, Trudeau quips, "he was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top."

Though the president is never mentioned by name, Trump had taken multiple questions from journalists during an unscheduled news conference ahead of meetings with Trudeau, Macron, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Trudeau went on to say, without a clear context, that "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

After calling Trudeau two-faced during a press conference on Wednesday, Trump went on to speculate about Trudeau’s motivation for engaging in the gossip – namely, Canada's failure to meet the recommended defence spending target of 2 per cent of gross domestic product.

"Trudeau, he's a nice guy. I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is, I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent, and I guess he's not very happy about it. I mean, you were there. A couple of you were there," Trump told reporters.

"He should be paying more than he's paying. And he understands it. So I can imagine he's not that happy. But that's the way it is."

Trudeau will address media later this morning, where he is expected to be asked about the viral video.

