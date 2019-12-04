OTTAWA -- As party leaders descend on Ottawa ahead of Parliament's return to business, they had some choice words for Prime Minister Trudeau who was caught on video speaking candidly to other world leaders about U.S. President Donald Trump.

While addressing his caucus on Parliament Hill Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused Prime Minister Trudeau of having "poor judgment" and a "love of drama."

"At a time when Canada needs strong relationships more than ever, Justin Trudeau's poor judgment, lack of professionalism, and love of drama continues to weaken Canada’s position on the world stage. We saw this just yesterday at the NATO Summit," said Scheer.

In the video of Trudeau speaking to other world leaders, the PM makes apparent reference to President Trump in remarks his unscheduled press conference held earlier that day, as well as his nscheduled announcement of the next G7 location.

"You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau says.

The video prompted Trump to call Trudeau "two-faced." Trudeau has yet to apologize for the comments, and insists he and Trump have a "good and constructive relationship."

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet also weighed in on the to-and-fro. Speaking outside of his caucus meeting on Wednesday, Blanchet said Trudeau’s "apparent lack of respect" for Trump "is shopping for some more troubles" with Canada’s neighbours to the south.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh seemed to echo Trump's labelling of Trudeau as two-faced.

"What I've said often about Mr. Trudeau is that he certainly says some things in public and then says things very differently in private," said Singh, speaking to reporters outside the room where his caucus met on Wednesday.

Singh added that, while he doesn't mind Trudeau criticizing Trump, he does mind the content of that criticism.

"I'm concerned in the sense that there are many things to criticize Mr. Trump on, but making the prime minister late to a cocktail party is not one," said Singh.