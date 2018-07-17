

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for selfies at a Nova Scotia cafe today as he arrived in the province ahead of an announcement with Premier Stephen McNeil.

Trudeau shook hands with dozens of people inside Jimolly's Bakery and Cafe in Truro this morning before heading to Sutherland's River.

Trudeau and McNeil are scheduled to make an announcement at 10 a.m. at the East Pictou Middle School in the community.

The prime minister and premier will then meet at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Later, Trudeau is expected to attend a community barbecue and deliver remarks at the school.