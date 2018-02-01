

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The prime minister faced tough questions from a disabled veteran, an Indigenous woman angry about racism and people worried about stalled oil pipelines during a town hall meeting in Edmonton.

A former soldier who lost a leg in Afghanistan was critical of Ottawa's recent program reforms for veterans, saying Canada has turned its back on him.

Trudeau told the man the government is doing the best it can and some veterans want more than Ottawa can give right now.

A woman told Trudeau that Indigenous people continue to face racism and called for more action to better their lives.

The prime minister says the government is making progress on righting wrongs, but reconciliation is going to be a long road.

On pipelines, Trudeau says Canada needs the Kinder Morgan expansion project through B.C. and a world-class plan to protect the oceans.