All three major political parties dealing with misconduct claims
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have all announced investigations into alleged harassment within their parties.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 4:37PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 5:19PM EST
OTTAWA -- All three major federal parties are now looking into allegations of misconduct involving present and former members. The cases at a glance:
LIBERALS
-- Kent Hehr resigned from cabinet last week after he was accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks during his time as a member of the Alberta legislature. He remains MP for Calgary Centre and a member of the Liberal caucus.
-- The Prime Minister's Office has engaged lawyer Christine Thomlinson to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.
-- Darshan Kang resigned from the Liberal caucus last summer after a young female staffer accused him of misconduct and said he had offered to pay her $100,000 for her silence. Kang remains an independent MP for Calgary Skyview.
-- The House of Commons human resource officer has been looking into the Kang allegations.
Quote: "I don't have a rule book that's been handed down by Wilfrid Laurier as leader of the Liberal party on how to handle these situations. Every case will be different." -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
CONSERVATIVES
-- The Conservatives are investigating the case of Rick Dykstra, a former Conservative MP who resigned as president of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party last Sunday, just before Maclean's magazine published a report saying he had been accused of sexual assault in 2014. The magazine said Conservative officials allowed him to run in the 2015 election, despite the allegation.
-- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has ordered an outside investigation of Dykstra's candidacy.
Quote: "It is difficult to ascertain the facts when sources are speaking anonymously to the media. So to gather these facts, I have instructed the Conservative party of Canada to retain the services of an outside, independent third party, who can investigate this situation fully." -- Scheer.
NDP
-- Erin Weir, MP for Regina-Lewvan, has been suspended from his party duties after an allegation that he engaged in harassing behaviour towards female members of the NDP staff.
-- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said an independent investigator will investigate, and the party is reminding staff of the options available to them if they're ever subjected to unacceptable behaviour.
Quote: "Once the work of the investigator has completed their work, the MP's role in caucus will be re-evaluated." -- Singh.