

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his federal cabinet on Monday, sources tell CTV News.

This marks the third shuffle in the past three months. Sources have told CTV News it will be a small shuffle, with potentially one new face.

This comes in the wake of Jane Philpott’s resignation earlier this month.

Since then, Carla Qualtrough has been temporarily acting as Treasury Board President, on top of her responsibilities as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility.

