

Melanie Marquis, The Canadian Press





ZURICH -- Justin Trudeau arrived in Switzerland on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he will try to persuade the world's richest to invest in Canada and uphold women's and workers' rights.

The prime minister quickly travelled to his hotel after landing late at night at the Zurich airport on the eve of his second appearance as Canada's leader at the world forum.

A government source told The Canadian Press Trudeau is seeking to convince world leaders about the economic benefits of hiring more women and creating conditions that will allow them to succeed.

The prime minister's agenda for the event includes bilateral meetings with political leaders as well as sit-downs with the heads of multinational giants such as Alibaba, Alphabet, Coca-Cola and global investment management corporation BlackRock.

Trudeau is scheduled to deliver a speech at the gathering Tuesday, during which he'll make a pitch to world leaders on the importance of gender equality and the advancement of women in the workplace.

A source on Trudeau's plane said the prime minister will tell the world's economic and political elite that their power brings with it a responsibility toward those who are affected by their influence and decisions.

His talk is expected to be a preview of the themes for the G7 leaders' summit to be hosted by Canada in June.

Those themes also include investing in growth that works for everyone, preparing for jobs of the future and clean energy.

A government source said it is unlikely Trudeau will have a one-on-one meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to address the gathering after the Canadian leader is scheduled to leave.

Trudeau will also participate Wednesday in an economic roundtable with business leaders.

His pitch for investment in Canada comes amid uncertainty over the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the sixth -- and possibly make-or-break -- round of negotiations to renew the pact underway this week in Montreal.

The Canadian delegation to Davos includes four ministers and Stephen Poloz, the governor of the Bank of Canada.