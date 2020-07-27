OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to testify Thursday afternoon about his government's decision to get the WE organization to run a summer student-volunteer program.

His chief of staff Katie Telford is to follow him for questioning by the House of Commons finance committee.

WE backed out of the program in early July, citing the controversy over the Liberals' handing the organization a sole-sourced deal despite its ties to Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Several members of Trudeau's family have been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars between them for appearances at WE events, most notably his mother Margaret.

And Morneau, whose daughter works for the organization, admitted last week to having not repaid more than $41,000 in travel expenses for visiting WE projects, saying it was an accidental oversight.

The opposition Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have called on both to resign.

The federal government agreed to pay no more than $543.5 million as part of a deal to have the WE organization run a student-volunteer program that was budgeted to spend hundreds of millions more.

The majority of the money - $500 million - was budgeted for grants to students who took part in volunteer opportunities.

The remaining $43.53 million was to go to the WE organization itself for running the program that the Liberals have touted as having a budget of $900 million.

The agreement signed in late June with WE Charity Foundation, which charity records with the Canada Revenue Agency show was registered in January 2019, required the organization to create up to 40,000 of its own placements.

The deal also required the organization to get outside groups to provide service opportunities for students facing a summer without work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially creating an additional 60,000 placements.

The federal government has said the program has a budget of up to $912 million, listing it as such in all its public spending documents. Ian Shugart, clerk of the Privy Council, told the finance committee last week that the $500 million was to be the first tranche of money.

The program is supposed to provide grants of $1,000 for every 100 hours of volunteering, up to a maximum of $5,000 as part of a government aid program to help defray the cost of school in the fall.

It has yet to launch.

The most recent filing the Finance Department provided to the MPs noted students can apply for placements until Aug. 21, and need to complete their hours by Oct. 31 to receive a lump-sum payment.

A copy of the agreement with WE was filed with the House of Commons finance committee, which is set to meet Monday afternoon to figure out the details of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's planned testimony.

Trudeau and his chief of staff Katie Telford have agreed to speak with the committee as part of a parliamentary probe into the Liberal government's aborted deal with the WE organization.

It also agreed at the time to repay any money it was given. Under the terms of the agreement, that would have been $19.5 million upon signing the deal. It is dated June 23 and was scheduled to run until the end of March 2021.

There is also a provision for additional payments on July 2, which was the date that WE publicly said it was handing the program back to the government.

The program has been all but frozen since, with the department in charge saying it's working on a transition plan.

The controversy hasn't abated, with the federal ethics commissioner probing whether Trudeau and Morneau violated conflict of interest rules for not recusing themselves from discussions about WE.

Both have apologized, saying they should have removed themselves from talks. Trudeau because the organization has paid his mother, brother and wife speaking fees over the years totalling some $300,000; for Morneau, it was his daughters' ties to the organization, including one who works in an administrative wing.

Morneau testified before the committee last week and told MPs he had cut a $41,366 cheque earlier in the day to WE for travel expenses the group covered for trips he and his family took three years ago.

Shortly after, Trudeau accepted an invitation to testify, setting up a rare prime ministerial appearance at a House of Commons committee.

Monday afternoon's meeting is also expected to discuss the logistics surrounding testimony from WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger, the organization's chief financial officer Victor Li, and former board chair Michelle Douglas.

The Kielburgers and Douglas are scheduled to testify before the committee Tuesday afternoon. Li is one of the signatories to the funding agreement.

The brothers who founded the organization two decades ago said in a statement that they wanted to testify before the committee to set the record straight about the Canada Student Service Grant program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020