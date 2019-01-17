

Rachel Gilmore, CTVNews.ca Staff





Conservative MPs are making a bid to haul Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum, before a House committee to brief members on efforts to secure the release of the two Canadians detained in China.

“We are requesting that an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development be held to consider the current state of Chinese-Canadian relations and to hear directly from the Canadian Ambassador to China,” the text of the motion reads.

The request will be discussed during a foreign affairs committee Thursday. Should the committee accept the motion, McCallum would be asked to appear on Friday. The ambassador would not, however, be compelled to agree to the request.

China detained two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, in an apparent retaliation for Canada’s December arrest of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. Meng’s arrest was undertaken at the behest of the United States, which has an extradition order against her.

The Canadian Press reported in late December that the lights are kept on constantly and Kovring is questioned three times a day, according to a source who is aware of the conditions of Kovrig’s detention. The two are also being denied access to lawyers and have only had consular visits once a month since being detained in December.

Meanwhile, experts have warned the China dispute is likely to drag on for at least a year.

It’s possible that China will hold the two Canadians for at least as long as Meng is held in Canada, former foreign affairs minister John Manley and former CSIS director Richard Fadden told host Evan Solomon during a panel for CTV Question Period on Sunday.

And that process is slow, the former top-ranking officials said.

“It’s optimistic to think that our processes are going to actually resolve this for Meng in a year,” Manley said.

Meng is scheduled to appear before Canadian courts on Feb. 6.