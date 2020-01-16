OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously dismissed British Columbia’s appeal of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The province was asking Canada’s top court to find that B.C. has jurisdiction over what flows through the pipeline expansion project from Alberta, but the Supreme Court has found that control over the contents of the natural energy project is fully federal jurisdiction.

If B.C. had been successful they could have been in a positon to block heavy oil from moving through the pipeline, throwing into jeopardy the multi-billion dollar project and expansion that the federal government bought from Kinder Morgan in 2018.

More to come