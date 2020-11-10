OTTAWA -- The Royal Canadian Legion is set to get an influx of support months after its branches first put out the call for a financial lifeline.

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced in Ottawa Tuesday the creation of a $20-million dollar Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. The temporary fund will provide immediate financial support to veterans organizations who have been struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

The Royal Canadian Legion will receive the lion's share of the funding at $14 million to help keep branches open. ANAVETS, the non-profit also known as the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada will receive $1 million, True Patriot Love will receive $1.5 million and VETS Canada is set to receive $850,000 to help cover a portion of its operation expenditures.

The government says the money will be delivered to the non-profits before the end of the year in the form of grants.

“The Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund will provide them with the resources they need to weather this difficult period, and I hope that Canadians will continue to support them as they always so generously do, “ Minister MacAulay said in a statement.

While the details and breakdown of the fund are new, the money itself was allocated in the federal government's COVID-19 aid bill, C-4. Passed in early October, the bill expands the Employment Insurance system and creates new leave benefits for workers who get sick with COVID-19 or have to care for dependents who are ill.

When CTV News first covered the story in June, the Royal Canadian Legion warned that 124 of its 1,381 Canadian branches were likely to close permanently because of COVID-19, and another 357 were facing serious financial hardship. Since then, at least 21 branches have closed permanently or are in the process of closing.