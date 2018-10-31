

CTVNews.ca Staff





Statistics Canada is defending its attempt to obtain sensitive banking details of more than 500,000 Canadians without their consent.

The agency says it is trying to compel Canadian banks to hand over the financial records of some customers as part of a new program to track financial data.

Data sought by Statistics Canada includes account balances, debit and credit transactions, mortgage payments and e-transfers. The agency has already obtained personal financial information from the TransUnion credit bureau.

The issue was raised in Parliament on Tuesday, with deputy Conservative Leader Lisa Raitt asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he would order Statistics Canada to “cease and desist” its attempt to obtain the data.

“This prime minister is telling Canadians that it’s OK for their government to understand all of their financial information,” Raitt said.

“Every single thing that we use in our lives is something that this government wants to have its hands on.”

Trudeau responded by accusing the Conservatives of running “a war on science and facts” at every turn.

“The Conservatives attack data, science and evidence as the grounding of strong public policy,” he said.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen showed off a stack of documents detailing thousands of privacy breaches within the federal government, claiming they proved that the government cannot guarantee the data will only be used for its intended purpose.

“They clearly don’t have the ability to protect information,” she said.

Canada’s big five banks are telling their customers that they have not agreed to divulge any of the information Statistics Canada is requesting.

One Toronto-based privacy expert told CTV News that he would like to see Statistics Canada be more transparent about why it needs the data.

“Is this something that I’m comfortable with? Not without a lot more open and transparent process to prove to me that this is actually appropriate,” John Wunderlich said.

Anil Arora, the country’s chief statistician, issued a statement Wednesday saying the agency needs to “leverage the best methods and sources to provide facts to Canadians” about Canada’s economic and social data.

“Statistics Canada has a long history of working with personal and sensitive information to support policy making and research, and we have rigorous processes in place to protect the privacy of Canadians,” he said.

Specifically, Arora said the agency “has to have access” to data regarding online purchases to paint an accurate picture of subjects such as housing, debt and the transition to the gig economy.

The government says the information Statistics Canada hopes to acquire will be kept anonymous and personal information will not be made public.

Arora said Statistics Canada has been working with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and has used recommendations from that office.

“I understand the concerns that Canadians have, and want to assure them that their personal information is carefully protected, and never shared publicly,” he said.

With a report from CTV News parliamentary correspondent Kevin Gallagher