OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was kicked out of the House of Commons on Wednesday after refusing to apologize for calling Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien a racist.

The very tense moment happened just minutes after the special sitting to study the supplementary estimates got underway.

Singh was seeking the unanimous consent of the House of Commons to pass a motion calling on the House to recognize there is systemic racism within the RCMP and call on the government to review the RCMP budget as well as the federal law that governs the police force. His motion also called for other accountability measures related to the RCMP, including a full review of the use of force by members and the training officers get.

It appeared that all other parties were on side with the motion but an audible “no” came from the area in the House of Commons where the Bloc Quebecois caucus sits.

To reporters in the viewing gallery above the House of Commons, Singh and Therrien could then be seen exchanging heated words a few rows away from each other and out of the view of the Commons cameras, before Bloc Quebecois MP Claude DeBellefeuille called on the House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to call for order, saying in French that the NDP leader had insulted her colleague and was using unparliamentarily language.

Singh then rose, and said in French: “It’s true, I called him a racist.”

He was asked to apologize and he refused.

After a few minutes of deliberation, Rota rose and ruled that for his comments and refusal to apologize when asked, Singh was not able to participate in the remainder of the day’s sitting.