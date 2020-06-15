OTTAWA -- Indigenous Senator Lillian Dyck is calling for RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to resign or be fired after her comments on systemic racism within the national police force.

“Commissioner Brenda Lucki’s statements in the last few days reveal that she does not possess the necessary knowledge or skills to remain as the RCMP Commissioner. She should step down or be removed immediately. This will benefit all Canadians, including the members of the RCMP,” Dyck said in a statement Monday.

On Friday, two days after telling CTV News that she struggled with “five or six” definitions of systemic racism, Lucki acknowledged that the RCMP is grappling with a long history of racial discrimination.

“I did acknowledge that we, like others, have racism in our organization, but I did not say definitively that systemic racism exists in the RCMP. I should have,” Lucki said in a written statement.

Lucki's statement came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contradicted her on the subject, and after the emergence of police dashcam footage that appears to show an RCMP officer punching and tackling an Alberta First Nations chief during an arrest in March.

Dyck said that Lucki’s “unacceptable” comments indicate that she doesn’t understand what systemic racism is and therefore will be unable to lead the RCMP through the changes that need to be made to eliminate it.

Dyck is the first female First Nations senator, the first Canadian-born Chinese senator, and was appointed to the Senate in 2005.

Citing a promise Lucki made during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women to “do better,” Dyck said that Lucki “does not possess the knowledge or leadership skills to keep her promise.”

“Commissioner Brenda Lucki should resign or be removed immediately, so that Canadians can get the best possible RCMP Commissioner who is capable of doing the best work not only in Indigenous communities but in all communities,” Dyck said.

Despite her remarks, Trudeau has said he still has confidence in Lucki's leadership and ability to follow through on police reform in the coming months.

With files from CTV News’ Graham Slaughter and Sarah Turnbull