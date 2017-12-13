

CTVNews.ca Staff





A senior member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is under investigation for allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Claude-Eric Gagne, deputy director of operations for the Prime Minister’s Office, has been on leave since early November after the allegations surfaced.

Gagne denies the allegations.

“I am taking this situation seriously and I have offered my full and complete cooperation to the investigator who gave me the opportunity to expose my version of the facts to these allegations which I challenge the veracity,” Gagne said in a written statement to CTV News.

The PMO said Wednesday night that any allegation brought forward is taken “extremely seriously.”

“In this case, an investigation was immediately triggered with the assistance of an independent investigator and the individual in question went on leave, pending the outcome. Given the investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further in order to protect the integrity of the process and ensure fairness for the parties,” the PMO said in a statement.

The nature of the allegations remain unclear.

The allegations were first reported by Quebec’s TVA, which described Gagne as one of the most influential Quebecers in the PMO.

In a statement to TVA, Gagne denied the allegations and said he has offered “full co-operation” to the investigator.