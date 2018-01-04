

CTVNews.ca Staff





Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Sen. Lynn Beyak has been removed from his party’s national caucus for refusing to remove a “racist” letter on her Parliamentary website.

Beyak has faced widespread criticism over her comments about Indigenous people and for saying there were positive aspects to the residential school system.

Beyak had posted letters from Canadians supporting her views on her Parliamentary website. Scheer learned about them on Jan. 2, he said in a statement.

One of those letters was “simply racist” towards Indigenous Canadians, Scheer said, so he asked the senator to remove it.

Beyak refused.

"As a result of her actions, the Conservative Senate Leader Larry Smith and I have removed Senator Lynn Beyak from the Conservative National Caucus,” Scheer said.

“Racism will not be tolerated in the Conservative Caucus or Conservative Party of Canada.”