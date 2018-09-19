

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops today by officially ushering Leona Alleslev into the fold.

The party leader tells his weekly caucus meeting he is proud to welcome the former Liberal MP, who crossed the floor Monday.

Scheer says Alleslev is experienced, accomplished, principled and courageous -- qualities he says don't count for much "if you're a Liberal."

Alleslev claimed her concerns about the Liberal government's handling of crucial files such as the economy and trade were met with silence.

Scheer is also touting Richard Martel's recent byelection victory for the Conservatives in Quebec.

He says Martel showed the party will be a strong voice for the province in the 2019 federal election.

.@LeonaAlleslev starts her speech by thanking everyone for making her “immediately feel so welcome and valued.” She says she is overwhelmed by the support she has received from her new colleagues and from those in her riding — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2018

Alleslev says Canadians know they need strong leadership because the world isn’t the same as it was four years ago. “It’s more than just acting in a position. Leadership is a vision with courageous action.” #cdnpoli — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2018

Scheer gives Alleslev her CPC card and says “she is now an official member of our party.” He calls her a “remarkable and courageous” individual. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cmiIMORDGh — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2018