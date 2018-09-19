Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 9:49AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops today by officially ushering Leona Alleslev into the fold.
The party leader tells his weekly caucus meeting he is proud to welcome the former Liberal MP, who crossed the floor Monday.
Scheer says Alleslev is experienced, accomplished, principled and courageous -- qualities he says don't count for much "if you're a Liberal."
Alleslev claimed her concerns about the Liberal government's handling of crucial files such as the economy and trade were met with silence.
Scheer is also touting Richard Martel's recent byelection victory for the Conservatives in Quebec.
He says Martel showed the party will be a strong voice for the province in the 2019 federal election.
.@LeonaAlleslev starts her speech by thanking everyone for making her “immediately feel so welcome and valued.” She says she is overwhelmed by the support she has received from her new colleagues and from those in her riding— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2018
Alleslev says Canadians know they need strong leadership because the world isn’t the same as it was four years ago. “It’s more than just acting in a position. Leadership is a vision with courageous action.” #cdnpoli— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2018
Scheer gives Alleslev her CPC card and says “she is now an official member of our party.” He calls her a “remarkable and courageous” individual. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cmiIMORDGh— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2018
Scheer says he learned something about Trudeau this summer: “his failure doesn’t end in the summer.” He says Trudeau has failed on creating new jobs, on passing TPP, getting a NAFTA deal and on creating a minister for border security who doesn’t really deal with border security— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2018