OTTAWA –Ontario MP Leona Alleslev surprised many in announcing in the House of Commons on Monday that she was crossing the floor from the Liberal caucus to join the Conservatives, in the first floor crossing of this Parliament.

Before physically walking across the floor where she was met by thunderous applause and handshakes, Alleslev said she was deeply concerned about the future of the country, citing economic and foreign policy concerns.

"After three years of hope and hard work I find myself asking: 'Am I doing everything I can to serve the citizens of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, and my country?'" she said in announcing her move in the House of Commons.

She said their government needs to be challenged openly and publicly and she didn’t feel it was possible for her to do that while remaining in the Liberal caucus. She said her attempts to raise her concerns with the government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “were met with silence.”

"After careful and deliberate consideration I must withdraw from the government benches to take my seat among the ranks of my Conservative colleagues," Alleslev said.

The former Canadian Air Force officer was a rookie MP elected in 2015. As a member of the governing caucus she held the role of parliamentary secretary for public services and procurement between December 2015 and January 2017 before being shuffled out of the parliamentary secretary ranks.

She joined Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in the House of Commons foyer ahead of question period where Scheer boasted about their new addition, saying he was "extremely proud" to welcome her into the Conservative caucus.

Alleslev has been given a critic role in her new caucus: shadow cabinet secretary for global security.

"Ms. Alleslev is an extraordinary and accomplished member of this House," Scheer said.

On his way in to the House of Commons moments after Alleslev’s announcement, Trudeau seemed to already be getting ready for his remarks in the House, stating: “Mr. Speaker, this is something that we’re allowed for in our system obviously. I wish her well in her decision.”