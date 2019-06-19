OTTAWA – Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is unveiling his long-awaited climate plan, which he has billed as Canada’s “best chance” to meet the Paris targets without a carbon tax, but his proposals lack any estimates on how successful this slate of policies would be at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The 60-page plan—“A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment”—provided to reporters in advance includes more than 50 policy proposals aimed at supporting green technology innovation, and protecting the environment. A carbon tax is not one of them, nor is a ban on single-use plastics.

Scheer’s plan is billed as one that will conserve the environment, protect children from the effects of climate change—which the Conservatives state is a real and urgent problem— and further lower emissions “without taking money out of Canadians’ pockets.”

However, the plan, previously described by Scheer as “the most comprehensive policy announcement by an opposition party in Canadian history,” does not include any estimates on how much the wide-ranging ideas within the plan would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or contribute to meeting the Paris Agreement commitment of holding global warming below 2 C and pursuing efforts to keep global warming below 1.5 C.

Despite this, Scheer is reasserting his party’s commitment to meeting the Paris targets. This had been in question over the last year, since he said on CTV’s Question Period last April that he would deliver a climate plan ahead of the 2019 election that would meet the Paris Agreement, without a carbon tax. Months later he appeared to walk that back, instead saying his plan would have "meaningful reductions."

Under the Paris Agreement, Canada had committed to reducing its emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels.

“The Paris targets are Conservative targets and our plan will give Canada the best chance at reaching them,” reads the Conservative policy document.

Critics of the current federal government’s environmental plan have pointed to various reports from watchdogs and audits that have cautioned that Canada will not meet its current emission reduction targets without either boosting the cost of the federal carbon tax— a key plank of their plan—or finding other ways to reduce emissions. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has continued to assert that the Liberals will meet the Paris targets, while knocking Scheer’s plan before it was revealed as one that will “do nothing” on climate change, while accusing him of developing the plan alongside oil lobbyists.

Among the dozens of smaller scale ideas within the policy document:

Creating a two-year “Green Home Tax Credit” that would help homeowners pay for energy saving renovations. It remains unclear when this plan would be launched, but would be a 20 per cent refundable credit on income taxes for improvements that cost between $1,000 and $20,000. The Conservatives estimate this would cost $900 million a year.

Work with provinces and municipalities to end the dumping of raw sewage into marine or freshwater ecosystems, saying they should not be used as “a toxic dumping ground”;

Review and update current strategies for the conservation and control of invasive species, and pests, as well as improving conservation funding;

Focus on “greening the grid” by supporting the adoption of smart grid technology and adopting renewable power technologies, citing nuclear power as an example; and

Ban exporting plastics waste until it is shown that it will be recycled, minimizing the plastic packaging on products, and harmonizing Canadian regulatory standards for plastics recycling.

“Canadians expect results. And Conservatives know we can never out-promise the Liberals. But we can and we will out-deliver them, because protecting the environment is a core conservative principle,” says Scheer in the speech he is delivering in Chelsea, Que. not far from Ottawa.

Big polluters to invest in clean tech

As previously reported by CTV News, the plan proposes to force large-scale polluters to reinvest in clean energy technology, instead of paying penalties to the government. A major criticism of the Liberal plan is that it goes easy on big polluters. If Scheer was to form government he is pledging to set emissions standards for major emitters that will both lower greenhouse gases and drive businesses to create the highest standards of green technology.

As part of this, Scheer is proposing to require Canadian companies to invest in emissions-reducing technology “related to their industry” if they fall short of emissions standards. This investment will be a “set amount” for every tonne they emit over the limit, and will need to be certified as acceptable initiatives by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The objective of this would be to keep money in the private sector in an effort to keep businesses competitive and foster innovation.

Instead of paying penalties to the government, Scheer’s plan proposes that large-scale polluters be forced to invest in the development of clean technology, including investing in Canadian companies that do eligible research into clean tech, supporting university or college programs that aid in the development in green technologies, or investing in Canadian clean-tech organizations.

Large-scale polluters would also be able to pilot or adopt emissions-reducing technology as part of the plan.

A lot of the proposals centre on the idea of investing in green technology. Scheer says he wants to encourage the development of environmentally friendly alternatives to energy.

Two other ways he is proposing to do this is by establishing:

A Green Patent Credit that would incentivize research, development, and commercialization of green technology with the aim of making Canada a “destination” for green innovation. This credit would reduce the tax rate to 5 per cent on income generated from green technology that is developed and patented in Canada. It’s estimated to cost $20 million a year starting out; and

A Venture Capital Action Plan that would put $250 million into the hands of the private sector, requiring venture capitalists to invest $4 for every $1 the government has put into the fund, towards developing new green technology companies.

A focus on global emission reductions

The plan couches Canada’s role in the global climate change fight within the context of the reality of larger global emitters like China, saying that Canada will not make an impact by only focusing on reducing emissions domestically.

Scheer’s plan includes a pledge to help Canadian innovators reach global markets, marketing Canadian energy resources, and a focus on making Canadian oil and gas the “cleanest in the world” and billing them as such to international markets, citing LNG and aluminum as two examples of products where Canada can replace dirtier alternatives used in other countries.

As an example of this, the plan states that if China fitted the top 100 of its coal plants with carbon capture and storage they could eliminate nearly half of the emissions from the Canadian economy, in a year.

Two other ways he is proposing to focus on global reductions:

Exporting Canadian technology that has been proven to reduce emissions for use in other countries, such as no-till or low-till farming techniques; and

Launching the “Canadian clean” brand, in which the Conservatives would stamp Canadian products as such, marketing them as “the cleanest in the world” to global customers.

Final in a series of policy announcements

This announcement is the last of a series of keynote speeches in which he has broadly discussed his policy ideas for Canada in the lead up to the fall election. Other topics he has spoken about are: foreign policy and defence, the economy, immigration, and confederation and intergovernmental relations.

Scheer’s climate plan also comes on the heels of two major environmental headlines this week. On Monday the House of Commons—without the support of the Conservative caucus—passed a motion from Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, declaring a national climate emergency, and supporting Canada’s commitment to meet the Paris Agreement emissions targets.

Then on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his cabinet has yet again approved the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. On Tuesday Trudeau doubled down on the natural resource project being the right move for both the economy, and the environment.

In an effort to sell it as such, Trudeau announced that every dollar of revenue from the project will be reinvested in green technology or clean energy development, though twinning the pipeline’s capacity will increase the amount of greenhouse gases Canada emits each year. The Conservatives support the development of the Trans Mountain project.