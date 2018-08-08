

CTVNews.ca Staff





Saudi Arabia’s central bank and state pension funds have issued orders to eliminate new Canadian investments “no matter the cost,” according to a report by the Financial Times.

The reported sell-off is the latest in a series of measures taken by Saudi Arabia since the Canadian government called on the kingdom to release detained female bloggers and activists.

The Saudi government has also instructed Saudi nationals staying in Canadian hospitals to leave the country. More than 15,000 post-secondary students were previously ordered to leave Canada and return to Saudi Arabia.

The move could explain Tuesday’s poor performance by Canadian markets, which fell due to selling activity by an unknown investor.

In addition, Canada’s ambassador to the country was expelled earlier this week, while the Saudis recalled their own ambassador from Ottawa. Trade has also been frozen between the two countries.

Analysts say the moves suggest Saudi Arabia is using Canada to send a message to the rest of the West about attempts to interfere in what it sees as its internal affairs.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister shifted responsibility for resolving the dispute back to Canada, telling a news conference in Riyadh that "Canada knows what it needs to do," according to multiple reports.

Adel al-Jubeir said there's nothing to mediate in the spat, and said Saudi Arabia is considering additional measures against Canada.

"A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected," he said, according to a Reuters report.

The Canadian government says it continues to seek clarity from the kingdom "on various issues" and referred questions about the reported asset sell-off, as well as about the foreign minister's remarks, to the Saudi government.

"The Embassy's trade officers in addition to the wider Trade Commissioner Service are actively engaged with Canadian business interests and will continue to work with them and the relevant authorities in the coming days," Amy Mills wrote in an email to BNN Bloomberg.