

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan's court challenge on whether a federal carbon tax is constitutional will be heard early next year.

The province's Court of Appeal will hear the case on Feb. 13 and 14.

Saskatchewan believes the carbon tax is unconstitutional because Ottawa is applying it unevenly across Canada.

The federal government contends that there is no constitutional requirement for federal laws to operate equally throughout Canada.

Saskatchewan believes its own climate change plan, which doesn't include a carbon tax, is enough to reduce emissions.

Government spokesman Jim Billington says the province looks forward to presenting its argument.