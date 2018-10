The Canadian Press





REGINA -- The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax in Saskatchewan because climate change is a matter of national concern

In written arguments filed with Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal, Ottawa says a failure by one province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will harm all the other provinces and territories.

Saskatchewan has asked the court whether the federal government's plan to force a carbon tax on the province is unconstitutional.

The province believes its own climate change plan, which doesn't include a carbon tax, is enough to reduce emissions.

The federal factum says emissions in Saskatchewan have increased by 10.9 per cent since 2005 and accounted for 10.8 per cent of the country's emissions in 2016.

The case won't be heard in court until at least next spring.