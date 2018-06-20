

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is proposing a major change to a federal policy that transfers money from so-called "have" provinces to less prosperous ones.

Moe says Canada's equalization program has not benefited Saskatchewan for years despite the steep economic downturn in the resource sector.

At the same time, he notes provinces such as Quebec have received billions of dollars under the program.

Moe says he has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the other provincial premiers asking for a change to the way the program is calculated to make it fairer.

His proposed "50-50" formula calls for half of equalization to continue to be calculated and distributed as it is now.

The other half would be distributed on a per capita basis.

"Equalization is an incredibly inequitable and flawed program," Moe said in a release Wednesday.

The province estimates it would receive about $300 million if the system was changed.

Moe says under the current formula Saskatchewan would not receive any equalization payments.

The province has been running deficits for years, but hopes to balance its books by 2020.

"I would contend that this proposal is more than reasonable," Moe said.

Moe said he wants equalization added to the agenda when Canada's premiers meet in July in New Brunswick.

Saskatchewan estimates its taxpayers contribute about $600 million per year into program through the federal taxes they pay.

The province itself does not make a direct payment into equalization.

Saskatchewan acknowledges the program is enshrined in the Constitution, but contends its design and formula is completely up to the federal government and it can make changes without the approval of the provinces.