OTTAWA -- Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is not running for the Conservative leadership.

Ambrose made the announcement in a video on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

"Right now, I'm focused on making a difference through the private sector," Ambrose said.

Her decision comes after weeks of pressure from Conservative heavyweights who have said they'd love to see her run for leader. After outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced his intention to step down, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told Calgary Herald's Don Braid that when it comes to the leadership, "Rona would be [his] first call."

Ambrose, who was the interim leader of the Conservatives after Stephen Harper stepped down in 2015, has also received unsolicited messages of support from former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

Her announcement comes after two hopefuls have already ducked out of the race. Former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Conservative organizer Bryan Brulotte have both dropped out of the race.

CTV News has also confirmed Conservative MPs Pierre Poilievre and Erin O'Toole both plan to enter the race, and Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu has already announced her plans to run.

Hopefuls have until Feb. 27 to submit their applications.