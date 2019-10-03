

VANCOUVER - A lawyer for Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou says the RCMP illegally passed on serial numbers and other crucial identifying details of her cellphones, laptop and tablet to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Scott Fenton says Mounties provided technical information that enables U.S. authorities to find out calls made and received, phone numbers, time and duration of calls and the physical location of cell towers where the calls were connected.

Meng's lawyers are in British Columbia Supreme Court seeking documents that they believe would prove allegations that American and Canadian officials conspired to conduct a "covert criminal investigation" at Vancouver's airport.

The United States is seeking Meng's extradition on fraud charges linked to alleged violations of sanctions against Iran, which both she and Huawei deny.

She was arrested during a stopover at the Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1, 2018.

Lawyers for the Canadian government argued this week that there is no indication of improper evidence sharing between the FBI, RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency.

