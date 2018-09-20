OTTAWA – Organizations in Conservative ridings had disproportionately more Canada Summer Job funding applications rejected in 2018 due to their response to the Liberals’ hotly contested values attestation newly released documents show.

According to numbers recently tabled in the House of Commons, Liberal-held ridings experienced the largest overall number of rejections. However, a CTV News analysis of the data shows that when you adjust the results to take into account the average number of rejections per riding, the rate of rejections was higher in Conservative ridings than in Liberal-held ridings.

On average, Conservative ridings averaged 6.5 rejections, while Liberal ridings averaged 4.1 rejections per riding.

The federal government came under fire after announcing late last year that groups who wanted to apply for funding would be required to have grant recipients sign an attestation that confirmed the job being funded, and the group’s core mandate would both align with the Canadian Charter of Rights. The initial response was prompted by concerns and reporting on summer job funding going towards anti-abortion groups, or organizations that wouldn't hire LGBTQ youth.

The wording made organizations vow to uphold human rights, including "reproductive rights and the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of sex, religion, race, national or ethnic origin, colour, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression."

Conservatives and New Democrats both vocally opposed the move as an imposition on free speech. It was also heavily criticized by religious groups and small businesses owners, including some who have advanced legal challenges.

These results were tabled in Parliament on the request of Conservative MP Karen Vecchio, who asked for the government to respond via an Order Paper Question. The results speak to the number of funding applications denied due to "issues with the attestation,” and it does not get more specific in terms of what kinds of issues.

The Canadian Press reported earlier this year that the government received more than 41,000 eligible applications, and that overall rejections were up 12-fold from 2017. Among the ways organizations have registered their disagreement with the attestation: crossing out wording on the form, or attaching a letter spelling out their objection.

Here's how the total 1,558 rejections broke down:

Liberal: 742

Conservative: 645

NDP: 159

Green: 5

Bloc Quebecois: 3

Independent: 4

There were 33 ridings that had 10 or more rejected applications for Canada Summer Jobs funding on the basis of the attestation. Of these, 18 are represented by Conservative MPs.

The five ridings that had the most rejections are:

Conservative MP Ted Falk’s Provencher, Man. riding, which had 23 rejections; Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant’s Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, Ont. riding, which had 21 rejections; Conservative MP Mark Warawa’s Langley-Aldergrove, Sask. Riding, which had 19 rejections; Conservative MP Dean Allison’s Niagara West, Ont. riding, which had 18 rejections; and Liberal MP Pat Finnigan’s Miramichi-Grand Lake, N.B. riding, which had 17 rejections.

Of note, the two Liberal MPs who spoke out against the attestation: Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont. MP John McKay, and Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, N.L. MP Scott Simms had six and eight rejections in their ridings, respectively.

The deadline for the 2018 grants was due by February 9, so for the purpose of analysis the results were tabulated based on the House of Commons' party standings at that time.

Across the country, the applications resulted in 82,461 jobs being approved for funding.

When asked to explain what the reasoning may be for Conservative ridings averaging a higher number of rejections, and whether given the most overall rejections happened in Liberal-held ridings, what feedback she's received from her caucus colleagues, a spokesperson for Employment Minister Patty Hajdu's office said that the minister is continuing to collect feedback on the program, and "is looking forward to another great year ahead of providing nearly 70,000 young Canadians with summer work experience."

With files from CTV News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor