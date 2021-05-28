OTTAWA -- Canada will provide $25 million to Palestinian civilians affected by the recent conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

Trudeau said in a news release the funding will go directly to experienced organizations which will help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of the recent conflict.

"The recent violence in the region is alarming -- we have all seen the disturbing images of displaced civilians, loss of life, and pain inflicted on families," Trudeau said.

Canada's aid will include $10 million for urgent food assistance, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and psychosocial support for children and $10 million to support humanitarian and rebuilding efforts, such as vital medical infrastructure.

Trudeau said Canada will also dedicate up to $5 million for peace-building initiatives that advance the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

International Development Minister Karina Gould said the aid will provide timely humanitarian assistance and support people in Gaza to recover from the damage caused by the recent conflict.

Last week, Canada welcomed a ceasefire ending the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds of people dead.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Twelve people in Israel were killed.

Before the recent conflict, the United Nations estimated that approximately 1.57 million people in Gaza, out of a total population of 2 million, were in need of humanitarian assistance.

In December, Canada committed funding of $90 million over three years to respond to the rising needs of vulnerable Palestinian refugees.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 28, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.