

CTVNews.ca Staff





Allegations of sexual misconduct against Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown obtained by CTV News are resonating throughout the province’s political ranks and beyond.

At a Queen’s Park news conference late Wednesday evening, Brown denied “troubling allegations” about his “conduct and character.”

CTV News reported detailed accounts from two women, both of whom describe inappropriate sexual encounters that occurred during Brown’s tenure as an elected official. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Campaign Manager Andrew Boddington, Chief of Staff Alykhan Velshi, and Deputy Campaign Manager Dan Robertson

“Earlier today, all three of us became aware of allegations about Patrick Brown. After speaking with him, our advice was that he should resign as PC Party leader. He did not accept that advice,” they said in a statement.

“Since our view is that this advice was in the best interest of the PC Part, we have therefore resigned our positions…”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne

“It is always so brave to come forward. While we don’t have a comment on what has transpired tonight, my government and I have been clear on the issue of sexual harassment and assault. In fact, we created a policy and ran a pub ed (public education) campaign about it. That ad was called, “It’s never ok,” Wynne said in a statement.

It's a difficult and brave thing to do to come forward in the way these young women have done tonight. My government and I have been clear on the issue of sexual harassment and assault. In fact our policy and our ad were called "It's Never Okay". — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 25, 2018

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer

“The allegations against the Leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives are extremely serious and should be investigated fully,” Sheer said in a statement. “Sexual misconduct and sexual harassment have no place in Canadian society.”

“I understand how difficult it can be for women to come forward under these circumstances.”

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath

“My thoughts are with the brave young women who have spoken out to describe horrible, degrading and unsafe experiences they say happened at the hands of Patrick Brown,” she said.

“He deserves his day in court, but no person can lead a political party in this province with allegations like these hanging over his head.”

Lisa MacLeod, MPP for Nepean—Carleton

“I do not and will not tolerate abuse or harassment, and I will do everything in my power to fight against it. My heart goes out to the women who have been impacted by this behavior. It takes courage to come forward and make these claims. These women deserve our support,” she said in a statement.