OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his comments to a heckler last week after telling her she was intolerant.Trudeau was speaking at a rally in Sabrevois, Que., when a woman started yelling that she wanted back the $146 million from Quebecers that he's "given to illegal immigrants," referring to the amount the Quebec government says asylum seekers have cost since a recent surge in irregular arrivals.

"That intolerance with regard to immigrants doesn't belong in Canada. That intolerance with regard to diversity, you don't belong in Canada," Trudeau said in French Thursday night.

"Madame, your intolerance doesn't belong here."

The woman then asked Trudeau if he was tolerant toward "Quebecois de souche," a reference to Quebecers who can trace their ancestry to the earliest French settlers.

In a video posted online, Trudeau can be heard telling the woman her racism isn't welcome.

Speaking in Ottawa Monday, Trudeau said he won't "flinch from highlighting the politics of division."

"It's important that we have people who come at problems from very different perspectives because that actually ensures that we solve them right," Trudeau said.

But "I will point out, and I will not flinch from highlighting, when the politics of division, of fear, of spreading misinformation, is actually harming the fabric of this country... So while I will, as I did in the previous election, stay positive and not engage in personal attacks, I will also be very sharp wherever we see significant policy differences and whenever someone is pulling up intolerance and playing fear as a way of getting elected."