OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on Parliament Hill, where the pair discussed what shared issues they may be able to advance in the coming months.

The meeting was a continuation of Trudeau’s week of brief sit downs with the opposition leaders in advance of Parliament resuming on Dec. 5.

During a pre-meeting photo opportunity, Trudeau said he was looking forward to discussing their “shared priorities,” listing fighting climate change, affordability, gun control and protecting supply management as examples.

“We also have conversations in which we disagree but it’ll be done in respect because I think Canadians expect different parties in Parliament to work together constructively and that’s exactly what I intend to do,” Trudeau said.

Blanchet said he is also looking for collaboration on some issues that arose on the campaign trail, citing climate change and health care as examples, in French.

The Bloc Quebecois leader said he hopes that this Parliament will work “politely, peacefully, with the only consideration of getting some progress on the issues which have been made important by the people during the last election.”

In a post-meeting media availability Blanchet said that he anticipates the Trudeau government’s upcoming throne speech will cover many issues both parties view as priorities.

Traditionally, the vote on the throne speech is considered the first test of confidence in the House of Commons. A government needs to maintain the confidence in order to continue governing and considering the minority dynamics, the Liberals will need allies on the opposition benches to vote in favour in order for it to pass.

Asked what would prompt him to potentially vote against it, Blanchet said he doesn’t view the speech as a source for contention, rather an opportunity for benefits for Quebecers.

“We must remind ourselves that this speech will be more about principles than about details. The laws and the measures will come afterward and it is at this moment that the detail will have to be discussed,” Blanchet said.

When asked what his advice is for the western Canadians who have indicated some level of support for separation, given it’s been a political movement Quebec has lived through, Blanchet said that “if they were attempting to create a green state in western Canada I might be tempted to help them. If they are trying to create an oil state in western Canada, they cannot expect any help from us.”

Blanchet said that he still believes Quebec would do better as its own nation so he is not going to be “the one that will fight to have a nice, beautiful and united Canada,” but he still doesn’t intend to help the westerners who are exploring their options.

Blanchet, who is entering the House of Commons for the first time as an elected official, is spending the afternoon meeting with his caucus for their first post-election gathering in Ottawa.

Like Blanchet, the majority of the party’s 32 MPs are parliamentary rookies who were elected on Oct. 21 as part of a resurgence of the party in Quebec.

The party now holds third-party status in the House of Commons, and potentially the balance of power on certain issues, given the Liberals are 13 votes short of the majority they need to pass their initiatives

Trudeau began his series of short sit-down conversations with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer on Tuesday.

