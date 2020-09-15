OTTAWA -- Ahead of the unveiling of Canada’s retaliatory measures in response to the United States’ tariffs on Canadian aluminum, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the trade action by U.S. President Donald Trump “unjust.”

“We will be taking action to counter the unjust tariffs put on Canadian aluminum by the United States. As I've said many times we will always be there to defend Canadian workers, defend our aluminum sector,” Trudeau said on his way into the second day of his cabinet’s retreat.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng will be making the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on raw aluminum from Canada on Aug. 16 despite condemnation from aluminum organizations on both sides of the border.

As soon as Trump said the new tariffs were coming, Canadian officials said they planned to hit back with $3.6 billion in dollar-for-dollar retaliatory countermeasures once the industry was consulted on a broad list of potential products to slap tariffs on.

Freeland has previously indicated the approach will be how to “inflict the minimal amount of damage on Canada, and to have frankly the strongest possible impact in the United States.”

Among the list of potential U.S. aluminum products Canada has its sights on are beverage cans, washing machines, refrigerators, bicycles and golf clubs.

The consultation period ended on Sept. 6, a month to the day after Trump first revealed his intention to level the tariffs under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act, which states the imports pose a threat to American national security.

In unveiling the tariffs, Trump claimed that the American aluminum business has been “decimated” by Canada, calling it “very unfair” and accusing Canadian producers of flooding the U.S. with exports.

Freeland has called Trump’s tariffs “unnecessary, unwarranted and entirely unacceptable,” and said they are the “last thing anyone needs” right now given the current state of the economy amid COVID-19.