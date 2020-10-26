Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
COVID-19 immunity may be related to the severity of one's symptoms, study finds
Ontario hits highest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases since pandemic began
Quebec reports 808 new cases of COVID-19, 10 more deaths
Alberta hospital workers walk out to protest job cuts amid COVID-19
Anand says Conservative COVID-19 motion could endanger Canada's ability to procure vaccines, PPE
Ontario MPP poses maskless in group photo, hospital association president calls for punishment
Thanksgiving, fewer restrictions contributing to Canada's surge in COVID-19 cases, experts say
Feds urged to act as data suggests COVID-19 making it hard for veterans to get help
China is testing millions in Xinjiang for COVID-19 after one asymptomatic case found
Niagara-area dog has tested positive for COVID-19
Health Minister Hajdu says she went maskless at airport only while eating
WHO chief warns against 'vaccine nationalism'
White House chief of staff: 'We are not going to control the pandemic'