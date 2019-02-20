OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that an "airing" of the facts in the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair is important, citing the existing committee and ethics commissioner probes as adequate avenues for this inquiry.

As part of these examinations, Trudeau said he welcomes former minster Jody-Wilson Raybould testifying before the House Justice Committee. He said this to reporters on his way into the first Liberal caucus meeting on the Hill since Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet and his principal secretary Gerald Butts resigned. Butts denied any wrongdoing amid continuing questions about alleged PMO interference in a criminal prosecution of the Quebec-based engineering and construction giant.

"We have a number of things going on. There’s the ethics commissioner who is doing an investigation into this issue. The parliamentary committee is seized with it," Trudeau said.

Over a week ago, federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion’s office announced that he has launched an investigation in the case because he has "reason to believe that a possible contravention" of the Conflict of Interest Act has occurred, specifically regarding a public office holder seeking to improperly influence a decision of another person. These investigations often take months to conclude.

Trudeau's comments come as the House is set to vote Wednesday afternoon on a motion that calls for the government to launch an independent public inquiry into the scandal that broke in the wake of a Globe and Mail report nearly two weeks ago. The newspaper reported that the PMO pressured Wilson-Raybould -- who was the attorney general at the time -- to have federal prosecutors pursue a remediation agreement rather than criminal prosecution in a corruption and fraud case against SNC-Lavalin. In a subsequent story, the Globe has reported that Trudeau met with Wilson-Raybould after federal prosecutors determined that SNC-Lavalin would not be granted a remediation agreement.

The NDP motion also implores the prime minister to waive solicitor-client privilege to allow Wilson-Raybould to speak. The NDP also seeks to have the inquiry completed and reported back to the House by the end of May.

"We're very hopeful that Liberal MPs, especially those Liberal MPs who are lawyers who have taken an oath to uphold the rule of law will support our motion, so we remain hopeful on that," Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Wednesday in an interview on CTV's Your Morning.

Meanwhile, the House of Commons Justice Committee plans to continue its probe into the matter on Thursday after an about-face from the Liberal MPs, who on Tuesday voted in favour of calling Wilson-Raybould to testify as part of its study.

The Liberal House Justice Committee members have twice shot down opposition requests to call anyone from the PMO, or Butts, to appear, though that’s now an avenue of inquiry that Conservative senators are keen to see revived in the Upper Chamber.

Thursday’s meeting will likely feature academics on the underlying legal aspects at the heart of the affair: the legal provision tucked into a recent omnibus bill known as remediation or deferred prosecution agreements, the Shawcross doctrine—which has to do with the independence of the attorney general in making decisions—and the discussions between the AG and government colleagues on SNC-Lavalin.

"We'll be hearing from her, we’ll be hearing from experts, we'll be hearing from a range of people. It’ll make the determination as to who it needs to hear from, but I think it is important that there be an airing on this situation,” Trudeau said.

As for whether she’ll be able to actually say anything when she appears at committee, expected on Monday, will be determined by whether the prime minister waives solicitor-client privilege or both sides are able to find a way to reveal more details of the still unconfirmed allegations.

Speaking to media on her way in to the caucus meeting, Wilson-Raybould said she knows her continued deferral to solicitor-client privilege is "frustrating for many people," and that is why she is seeking legal advice, "to be able to ensure that I am confident in what I can and cannot say," when she appears before committee. Trudeau is also seeking advice from the government’s lawyer, Attorney General and Justice Minister David Lametti about the potential to waive solicitor-client privilege in this case. Lametti said on Tuesday he’d be advising the prime minister "in due course."

As Liberal MPs exited their caucus meeting Wednesday, Lametti was asked again about whether his advice will come before she’s set to testify, and he would not comment.

Wilson-Raybould would not comment on what was discussed during the meeting, and whether she addressed more than 170 of her colleagues, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said that the “mood and the human feelings were just fine,” inside the room.

"On the basis of what I have heard I am satisfied," Goodale said when asked if he is confident that nothing untoward happened after hearing from Wilson-Raybould. He defended the ongoing probes as "orderly" and "logical."

Longtime Liberal MP Wayne Easter classified it as an "honest and straightforward discussion" and said that the caucus is united.

Likely unnoticed by most amid a very full news day y'day, but NDP have proposed an amendment to their own oppo motion calling for a public SNC-Lavalin inquiry, to add: “and to report back to the House no later than May 31, 2019." #cdnpoli https://t.co/eYxQbS0hpn — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) February 20, 2019