OTTAWA -- Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre will not seek party leadership, citing his family life as the reason for backing down.

Poilievre was set to run for the party’s top job, as CTV News first reported on Jan. 7.

In a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter, Poilievre said while he’s received positive feedback during his travels across the country rallying support for his campaign, his family life took a hit.

"I knew this would be difficult for my family life. But I didn’t imagine how much. This is even harder because I had just spent the previous 18 months campaigning to return to my seat in the recent federal election, in which I missed most of our baby’s first year."

Speculation around the Ottawa-area MP’s bid for leadership came shortly after outgoing leader Andrew Scheer announced his pending resignation.

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period on Dec. 22, Poilievre said he’d have to mull the decision over with his family before entering the race.

"We’ll see what they have to say over turkey dinner and report back to you," said Poilievre.

In his statement Thursday, Poilievre added his "heart is not fully engaged in the leadership race. Without being all in, I cannot be in at all."

As such, my heart is not fully engaged in this leadership race. Without being all in, I cannot be in at all. So I have decided not to seek the leadership of the party at this time. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 23, 2020

He will continue his duties as the representative for the Carleton riding and hasn’t formally endorsed another leadership candidate.

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird was assigned to chair Poilievre’s campaign and Jenni Byrne, a former senior adviser for Stephen Harper, was to take on an advisory role – sources told CTV News earlier this month.

On Wednesday, former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose put an end to rumors that she would run.

In a video posted on Facebook, Ambrose said she thought long and hard about the decision but ultimately came to the conclusion that she’ll remain invested in the private sector.

