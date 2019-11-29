TORONTO -- The government’s representative in the Senate, Peter Harder, and the government liaison in the Senate, Grant Mitchell, will be stepping down from their positions.

Harder will stay on as the government leader in the Senate until the end of the year, and Mitchell will stay on until a replacement is found for Harder.

Harder was the first independent Senator appointed in 2016 under the Liberal government’s merit-based selection process.

Mitchell was first appointed to the Senate in 2005.