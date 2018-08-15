OTTAWA – The federal government is planning to announce a new statutory holiday to mark Canada’s destructive residential school legacy.

CTV News has confirmed that the government is consulting with Indigenous groups ahead of moving forward with declaring an annual day to acknowledge what has been declared a time of cultural genocide in Canada.

As first reported by The Globe and Mail, the government is eyeing two possible dates for the holiday: either National Indigenous Peoples day on June 21, or Sept. 30, which is recognized as Orange Shirt Day.

In 2017, NDP MP Georgina Jolibois tabled a private member’s bill to make June 21 a statutory holiday, but the legislation is still at second reading after one day of debate in March. Sept. 30 commemorates the experience of students at residential schools, referring specifically to the experience of one former student Phyllis Webstad, whose shiny orange shirt—given to her by her grandmother—was taken away from her on her first day at residential school.

The idea to create a statutory holiday was one of the 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to enact all of the recommendations that fall under federal jurisdiction. Currently this promise is considered "underway with challenges" according to the federal mandate letter tracker, meaning the government is having a hard time fulfilling the commitment.

At present there are five days marked as national statutory holidays: Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, and Good Friday.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer