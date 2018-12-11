OTTAWA – The federal government is considering increasing the risk level for Canadian travellers to China, CTV News has learned.

The prospect of issuing a travel warning for Canadians in, or travelling to China is being considered among other options.

No final decision has been made about whether this is a step that will be taken, and talks are ongoing Tuesday afternoon. Canadian sources say the primary concern is Canadians’ safety, given possible arbitrary measures taken by China.

Global Affairs Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a former Canadian diplomat has been detained in China.

"We are aware of the situation of the Canadian detained in China. We have been in direct contact with the Chinese diplomats and representatives. We are engaged in a file which we take very seriously and we are of course providing consular assistance to the family," Trudeau told reporters before question period.

The government is mindful that issuing the travel warning could increase already tense diplomatic relations with China, after Canadian officials arresting a prominent Chinese telecommunications executive in Vancouver on Dec.1, at the request of the United States government.

With files from CTV News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier and Michel Boyer