OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and his family were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, heading across the provincial border to Gatineau, Que. to be tested after being turned away from an at-capacity Ottawa facility.

O’Toole and his family went into self-isolation on Wednesday, as have his employees, after a member of his staff who he was recently travelling with tested positive for the virus.

In a statement the party said that on Wednesday, after “waiting for hours in line the O’Toole family was turned away because the centre had reached capacity.” Further contact with Ottawa Public Health determined the earliest they could get a test in the city would be Friday, so early Thursday morning the family went across the Ottawa River to access the public health service.

“The House of Commons makes testing available for MPs and their families in Gatineau and were able to accommodate the O’Toole family this morning,” said the party in the statement.

O’Toole and his family are continuing to self-isolate as they await their test results, and the party has contacted people that met with O’Toole in recent days.

The new Conservative leader is now taking aim at the Liberal government’s handling of what’s quickly become a problem in many cities: over-capacity testing facilities resulting in many people waiting days at home before being able to get a COVID-19 test.

“Children are being sent home from school to get tested, and it is hard for moms and dads to keep them calm. The test itself is unpleasant for an adult, but it’s worse as a parent to watch your young child take the test,” O’Toole said, going on to criticize the government for not yet approving other testing methods.

“I stand with the thousands of Canadian families who are waiting in lines today for tests. It has been seven months, Justin Trudeau must answer for why we do not have access to more of the tests our allies are using,” O’Toole said in the statement.