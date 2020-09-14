OTTAWA -- Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and his entire caucus have entered self-isolation after an employee in Blanchet’s office tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the party, Blanchet and the other 31 Bloc MPs will be tested and are taking the required public health precautions, and will continue all work virtually.

The confirmed case comes just days after the group gathered for an in-person caucus meeting.

“Rest assured that we are taking this situation very seriously,” said Bloc Québécois spokesperson Carolane Landry in the statement.

The caucus is quarantining just a week before Parliament is scheduled to reconvene for a series of key debates and votes following the Liberals' Sept. 23 throne speech.

So far, the parties have yet to come to an agreement on how the business of the House of Commons will be conducted due to the ongoing pandemic. Over the course of the last six months it has sat in a truncated and sometimes hybrid setting, with some MPs participating virtually.

However, there has yet to be an agreement on changing the rules of the House to allow for remote voting, which given the timing of the Bloc caucus’ isolation extending into the first week of the session, could become a more pressing issue.

More to come.