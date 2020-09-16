OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and his family are getting tested for COVID-19 after a member of his staff tested positive.

According to a statement from the party, the staffer was recently travelling with O’Toole.

“While he hasn’t shown symptoms, Mr. O’Toole and his family are being tested out of an abundance of caution. Other staff who were travelling with Mr. O’Toole are also being tested and will be self-isolating,” the statement said.

O’Toole’s office is also contacting everyone who the new Tory leader has recently met.

“My family and I are feeling well, but we take COVID-19 very seriously. Today was going to be Jack’s first day back at school, but instead we will be getting tested and self-isolating per public health guidelines. The health and safety of my family and all Canadians is my top priority,” O’Toole said in a statement.

This comes after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet entered self-isolation with plans to get tested after his wife was confirmed positive for COVID-19. The entire Bloc caucus went into quarantine this week after a staffer in Blanchet’s office contracted the virus.