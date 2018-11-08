

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna says the federal government will sidestep Ontario Premier Doug Ford and directly prop up businesses and industries that are taking environmental action in the province.

“Naturally we would have hoped to work directly with the provincial government on fighting pollution and tackling climate change, but Premier Ford and his government took a different path,” McKenna said on Thursday morning.

A fund that would normally directly benefit the provincial government is instead being opened to businesses and industries in Ontario to support their environmental efforts.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund provides $1.4 billion to provinces and territories that have adopted the federal climate change framework. With Ontario pushing back against the federal plan, McKenna has decided to go over Ford’s head.

“This is an opportunity to work directly with Ontarians, ensure all the money committed goes directly to support Ontario organizations and businesses,” McKenna said.

When pressed on how this move could be perceived – especially given the provincial pushback against the federally imposed carbon tax, McKenna said her priorities lie elsewhere.

“What we’re concerned about is the impacts of climate change that we’re seeing across the country,” she said.

A coalition has been forming among Conservative leadership, which includes Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney, to fight the federal carbon tax.

The Ontario government is expected to address the announcement later Thursday afternoon.

Ontarians do not expect us to stand by and watch the climate problem grow. Our hope had been to work with the Ford government, but they cancelled their climate plan and programs supporting communities and organizations across Ontario. pic.twitter.com/oAxIlvx6By — Catherine McKenna ���� (@cathmckenna) November 8, 2018

We will work directly with Ontario cities, communities, hospitals, and schools to reduce pollution, save money, and create good jobs — and do right by future generations. At the end of the day, this is what we owe our kids and our grandkids. pic.twitter.com/bBFQUdX1jb — Catherine McKenna ���� (@cathmckenna) November 8, 2018