OTTAWA – The House of Commons has sent Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, back to the Senate after voting to pass a message stating it would accept some, but not all of the Upper Chamber’s proposed amendments.

The bill is now in the hands of senators to debate how they feel about the federal government saying thanks but no thanks to some of the Senate's more robust recommendations.

Last week, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced that the government accepts 26 largely technical proposed amendments to the legislation.

However, the Senate's attempts to change the bill to give the provinces and territories the power to ban home-grown marijuana; to prohibit pot producers from distributing branded merchandise; and setting up a registry for shareholders involved in marijuana companies were among 13 amendments the government says it "respectfully disagrees" with.

Bill C-45 sets out the parameters for the production, possession, and sale of legal recreational marijuana for Canadians over the age of 18.

While Conservative MPs voted against the government's message on the package of Senate amendments, the vote passed 205 to 82.

The Senate sits starting at 6 p.m. this evening, and it is expected they will immediately begin debate on the government’s decision. It is possible the Senate could respond by night's end, potentially wrapping up the back and forth by the time the House of Commons adjourns at midnight.

Or, if senators decide to push back and insist on some of the changes that the government has turned down, it could be some time before the showdown concludes.

On CTV’s Power Play, Leader of the Independent Senators Group Sen. Yuen Pau Woo said the Senate Independents are "disappointed" the government didn’t accept its consequential changes, and its decision on how to respond will have to balance the constitutionality of the law, with the constitutional role of the Senate.

Government House Leader Bardish Chagger told reporters Monday that she's hopeful Bill C-45 will pass soon.

"What we've seen in this place is that anything is possible…. Most members that want to speak on it have been able to speak on it so I believe we can find a way forward," she said.

This legislative back and forth is all that stands between Bill C-45 and royal assent. Once it passes, the government will declare the date that legalization will come into force.

On CTV's Question Period, parliamentary secretary Bill Blair said he expects the date to be sometime this September.