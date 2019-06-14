

Michel Boyer, CTV News





Multiple sources tell CTV News that marijuana edibles, extracts and topicals will be legal for sale in Canada around mid-December.

The sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose details, say the regulations will come into effect on October 17th, and producers will have 60 days to implement the new rules and roll out their product lines.

Bill Blair, the minister responsible for the Cannabis Act, is expected to unveil the framework in Ottawa today.

The new rules will include significant measures around child resistant packaging and plain labelling, however regulations on the products themselves will be broad. The intent is to displace the illegal market, one source said.

Health Canada will also launch a new “evidence-based education resource” that will provide Canadians with updated educational content online.