OTTAWA -- Ontario's minister of social services says she's encouraged federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is no longer on a special task force dealing with border crossers, following a dispute between the two.

Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod says replacing Hussen on the ad hoc intergovernmental task force on irregular migration is a move in the right direction. MacLeod and Hussen seemed to get off to a rough start shortly after the Ontario election when MacLeod expressed anger over how Hussen characterized the new government's language around those who cross the border between official points of entry.

"I just feel that it became more of a matter of rhetoric and who's Canadian, who's not; irregular, illegal," MacLeod told reporters at a press conference in Ottawa. "The words around that became far more important than actually fixing the problem."

"I do think that the federal government started off on the wrong foot with our new administration with some of the stunts by the minister of immigration, so I'm glad to see that he's been removed."

MacLeod says she's already had "a wonderful chat" with newly named Border Security Minister Bill Blair, and that they could each understand the other's point of view, "rather than the sort of divisive rhetoric that was happening."

"I feel we could be in a far more positive place than we were immediately, so I think that this was a recognition of that," MacLeod said.

Hussen will no longer sit on the task force, and federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will take over from Transport Minister Marc Garneau as its chair.

MacLeod held the press conference in Ottawa to call on the federal government to increase its funding to Ontario to deal with an influx of asylum seekers crossing the border irregularly. The federal government announced $11 million in funding last week for the city of Toronto, but MacLeod estimates the issue has already cost Ontario $200 million.

Both Blair and MacLeod say they expect to meet in person later this week.

Hussen last month called Ontario Premier Doug Ford's language around the asylum claimants "divisive" and "fear-mongering." MacLeod walked out of a federal-provincial meeting in Winnipeg and said she thought Hussen was trying to intimidate her.

Hussen objected to Ford and his government referring to the asylum claimants as "illegal border crossers."

MacLeod says it's up to the federal government to pay for its "failed policies," though she mostly declined to recommend a solution. She referred to the backlog in processing asylum claims and noted it could take up to two years rather than the government's goal of 60 days.

Speaking in Toronto, Blair said Hussen had done excellent work on the file and said it's important to acknowledge how much progress has been made.

This story has been updated to correct the amount of federal funding pledged to the government of Ontario.