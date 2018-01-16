

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced launch of the “Canada Service Corps,” a new initiative aimed at youth community service and a new online tool for young people to find volunteer opportunities.

In its “design phase,” the government wants to hear feedback from young people on what they’d like to get out of the program.

The initiative is billed as “a new way” for Canadians aged 15 to 29 to serve and gain life and work experience by engaging in their communities

A website has been created where youth are being asked to weigh in on what service means to them, what would motivate them to get involved, and what areas of volunteering interest them.

There is also an online portal where youth can search for volunteer positions based on their location and interests.

These ideas will be fed in to the formal launch of the Canada Service Corps in 2019.

The program also offers financial grants for youth to execute ideas to improve their communities. Grants will be offered at $250 monthly, $750 bi-monthly, and $1,500 quarterly.

Partnering with groups such as 4-H Canada; Apathy is Boring; Boys and Girls Club of Canada; Katimavik; and the YMCA, the federal government has earmarked $105 million through to March 2021 for the initiative.

Trudeau announced the new Canada Service Corps alongside his parliamentary secretary for youth, Peter Schiefke, during an Instagram Live on Tuesday morning.

“If we’re going to get this right, we need to hear from young Canadians. Together, let’s inspire a new culture of service in Canada and build a better country, one community at a time,” Trudeau said in a statement.