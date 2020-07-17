OTTAWA -- The Liberal members on the House of Commons ethics committee have stalled a vote on whether to study the nature of the government’s WE Charity contract and review past speaking appearances of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family.

After nearly four hours of discussion following a Conservative motion to investigate the issue, Liberal MP Greg Fergus put forward a motion to suspend the meeting until the earliest time next week to deliberate on an NDP amendment.

The NDP amendment proposes that the committee share the speaking records and the associated fees or reimbursements by Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, his mother Margaret Trudeau, and his brother Alexandre Trudeau with the ethics commissioner.

The amendment, put forward by NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus, also asks that Trudeau testify before the committee.

The vote was six in favor of adjourning and four opposing.

